The Bellas are back with The Voice top 12 contestants in a new aca-awesome music video!

The two groups have joined forces to sing George Micheal’s “Freedom! and mashed it up with the hit Pitch Perfect’s hit single, “Cups”!

Now graduated from college and out in the real world where it takes more than a cappella to get by, the Bellas return in Pitch Perfect 3 on Dec. 22nd.