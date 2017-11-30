Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Movies With A 100% Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

Check out the movies with 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new movie “Lady Bird” is now the best-reviewed movie in Rotten Tomatoes history, and here are 17 movies that share its company…

“The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” (1920)

“Bride of Frankenstein” (1935)

“Pinocchio” (1940)

“Citizen Kane” (1941)

“Singin’ in the Rain” (1952)

“Rear Window” (1954)

“Seven Samurai” (1956)

“12 Angry Men” (1957)

“North by Northwest” (1959)

“The Lord of the Flies” (1963)

“Mary Poppins” (1964)

“Cool Hand Luke” (1967)

“Blade Runner (Final Cut)” (1982)

“The Witches” (1990)

“Toy Story” (1995)

“Toy Story 2” (1999)

“Lady Bird” (2017)

Click Here to see more.

