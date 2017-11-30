Baby Naming Trends Of 2017

The biggest baby naming trends from the year included…

BabyCenter.com just analyzed more than 500,000 baby names that parents gave their kids this year and figured out the big trends of 2017.

1. Disney princesses, like Moana and Belle.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers players, like LeBron, Kyrie, and Kevin. And those names are popular even though the Cavs lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors AND Kyrie Irving left the team.

3. Rappers, like Chance after Chance the Rapper and Kendrick after Kendrick Lamar.

4. Nature terms, with names like Willow and Storm for girls and Ember and Cloud for boys.

5. Fancy food ingredients, like Ginger, Saffron, and Miso.

If you’re into more traditional names, the most popular overall were Sophia for girls for the eighth year in a row . . . and Jackson for boys for the fifth year in a row.

