Applebee’s Offering $1 Long Island Ice Tea In December

Do we see a trend here? Applebee’s launched $1 margs in October and now your December just got better!

Applebee’s call their signature drink the Dollar L.I.T. and it is a classic mix of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s in a press release. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

longisland770 Applebee’s Offering $1 Long Island Ice Tea In December

After all that holiday shopping you will be thanking Applebee’s for this deal!

