The Most Rented Movies From Redbox

Here are the MOST rented movies in Redbox history.

Redbox was founded in 2002, and it’s celebrating its 15th anniversary with a list of the 15 most-rented movies in its history.

1. “The Hunger Games”, 2012

2. “21 Jump Street”, 2012

3. “Identity Thief”, 2013

4. “The Avengers”, 2012

5. “We’re the Millers”, 2013

6. “The Heat”, 2013

7. “Flight”, 2012

8. “Grown Ups”, 2010

9. “Just Go With It”, 2011

10. “The Wolf of Wall Street”, 2013

11. “Captain Phillips”, 2013

12. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, 2013

13. “World War Z”, 2013

14. “Divergent”, 2014

15. “White House Down”, 2013

