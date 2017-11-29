The Most Rented Movies From Redbox

Here are the MOST rented movies in Redbox history.
Redbox was founded in 2002, and it’s celebrating its 15th anniversary with a list of the 15 most-rented movies in its history.
1. “The Hunger Games”, 2012
2. “21 Jump Street”, 2012
3. “Identity Thief”, 2013
4. “The Avengers”, 2012
5. “We’re the Millers”, 2013
6. “The Heat”, 2013
7. “Flight”, 2012
8. “Grown Ups”, 2010
9. “Just Go With It”, 2011
10. “The Wolf of Wall Street”, 2013
11. “Captain Phillips”, 2013
12. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, 2013
13. “World War Z”, 2013
14. “Divergent”, 2014
15. “White House Down”, 2013
