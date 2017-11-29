Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Most Charitable States Of 2017

According to an annual study, these states are the MOST charitable in America…

An annual list of the most and least generous states in America hit the web for Giving Tuesday yesterday. The researchers looked at things like how many people volunteer, and how much the average person donates each year.

And once again, UTAH took the top spot. It was also #1 last year.

The top 10 for 2017 are Utah, Maryland, Minnesota, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Washington, Virginia, South Dakota, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

The 10 LEAST generous states overall are Hawaii, Rhode Island, Nevada, Louisiana, Arizona, Texas, Florida, California, Montana, and Kentucky.

Missouri came in at number 18, while Illinois was ranked number 29.

