Photo: Being Single In The Family Christmas Card

The one SINGLE person in her family’s Christmas card is becoming a viral sensation.

There’s a family from Whittier, California whose Christmas card is going viral and turning their daughter into a sensation.

The Seawright family’s card features the parents holding a sign that says “Excited.” One of their adult daughters and her fiancé have a sign that says “Engaged” and another daughter, her husband, and their kid have a sign that says “Expecting.”

Then there’s the third adult daughter. She’s alone with a sign that just says, “Emily.”

Photo: Being Single In The Family Christmas Card

And since a LOT of people can relate to Emily, she’s becoming a viral sensation, and her tweet of the card has over 300,000 likes.

