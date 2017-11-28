Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

This Year’s Big Christmas Trend

Filed Under: big, Christmas, Morning Show, trend, Y98 Morning Show, years

UPSIDE-DOWN CHRISTMAS TREES are becoming a big trend this year??!!

Apparently, UPSIDE-DOWN CHRISTMAS TREES are trendy this year.

You can either mount your tree to the ceiling so it hangs, or buy an artificial tree that’s designed to stand upside-down.

So what’s the point? Well, if you’re into serious religious symbolism, the upside-down tree is big in central and Eastern Europe because people think it resembles the shape of Jesus on the cross.

Or if you’re more into aesthetics, the upside-down tree shows off your ornaments better, because they’re dangling into the air, not being covered up by thicker branches underneath.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live