What is the MOST trusted source for news?

According to a new survey, RADIO is THE most trusted news source. 77% of people say you can believe that when we give you news, it’s accurate and reliable.

TV came in second, at 74% . . . newspapers are third, at 48% . . . news websites and apps are fourth, at 45% . . . and social media is last, at 15%.

Click Here to see more.