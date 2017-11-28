St. Louis Blues Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Join the St. Louis Blues this Friday night at the Hockey Fights Cancer game!

With your purchase of a ticket using the promo code HFC17 you will receive a logo beanie honoring the type of cancer you would like to represent.

The Blues will have several fundraising initiatives to benefit organizations that prioritize cancer research, including the American Cancer Society, Friends of Kids with Cancer, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Siteman Cancer Center.

Fans will receive “I fight for” signs and a special ceremonial puck drop will take place with members of Ari Dougan’s family.

Related Link: The St. Louis Blues Remember Ari Dougan

Fans will be encouraged to use their cellphone flashlights during the puck drop to help spread Ari’s light.

Get ticket information here.