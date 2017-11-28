Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

St. Louis Blues Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

By Jen Myers
Filed Under: Hockey Fights Cancer, St. Louis Blues

Join the this Friday night at the Hockey Fights Cancer game!

With your purchase of a ticket using the promo code HFC17 you will receive a logo beanie honoring the type of cancer you would like to represent.

The Blues will have several fundraising initiatives to benefit organizations that prioritize cancer research, including the American Cancer Society, Friends of Kids with Cancer, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Siteman Cancer Center.

Fans will receive “I fight for” signs and a special ceremonial puck drop will take place with members of Ari Dougan’s family.

Related Link: The St. Louis Blues Remember Ari Dougan 

Fans will be encouraged to use their cellphone flashlights during the puck drop to help spread Ari’s light.

Get ticket information here. 

 

🏒💕

More from Jen Myers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live