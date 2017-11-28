Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

“Rolling Stone’s” Best Albums Of 2017

Here are the BEST albums of the year according to “Rolling Stone”.

“Rolling Stone” put out a list of ‘The 50 Best Albums of the Year,’ and “Damn” by Kendrick Lamar is #1. Lorde’s “Melodrama” is next, followed by “Songs of Experience” by U2.

Here’s the Top 10…

1. “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar

2. “Melodrama”, Lorde

3. “Songs of Experience”, U2. It comes out this Friday.

4. “Rainbow”, Kesha

5. “American Dream”, LCD Soundsystem

6. “American Teen”, Khalid

7. “Reputation”, Taylor Swift

8. “Villains”, Queens of the Stone Age

9. “Culture”, Migos

10. “The Thrill of It All”, Sam Smith

Click Here to see more.

