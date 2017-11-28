Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Meghan King Edmonds Pregnant With Baby #2

Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds and her husband Jim Edmonds are expecting their second child together.

The 33-year-old model/ reality star shared that she is having a baby boy via IVF and is currently 10 weeks along.

She also posted a cute photo of the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Aspen sporting a “Big Sister” outfit. “When Aspen was only a few months old Jimmy and I knew we wanted to add another baby to the mix,” she wrote.

“Yes, Aspen has half-siblings but we wanted her to be able to share in the joy of waking up to a sibling every day of her life. Plus her half-siblings are completely enamored by Aspen and they LOVED the idea of expanding our family even more.”

