Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

2017’s Most Sinful Cities In America

Filed Under: 2017, America, Cities, Morning Show, most, sinful, Y98 Morning Show
(Photo by Jimmy Bernard/CBS Radio)

An annual list of the most sinful cities in America includes St. Louis??!!

WalletHub.com just did its annual list of the most SINFUL cities in America. They look at stats that have to do with the seven deadly sins. Like for wrath, they looked at violent crime rates. And for greed, they looked at how little people donate each year. Here are the ten most sinful cities of 2017…

1. Las Vegas. It was also #1 last year.

2. Orlando, up two spots from 2016.

3. Miami, up three spots from last year.

4. ST. LOUIS, but down two spots.

5. North Las Vegas. Should it just be lumped in with Vegas though?

6. Henderson, Nevada. Again, it’s RIGHT outside Las Vegas.

7. Detroit.

8. Baton Rouge.

9. Tampa. So that’s three Florida cities in the top ten.

10. New Orleans.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live