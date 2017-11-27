Prince Harry “Thrilled” Over Meghan Markle Engagement

EEEEK!!!! Another Royal wedding is going to happen!!!!

After announcing their engagement in a statement Monday morning, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke briefly about their upcoming nuptials while making their first official joint appearance during a photo shoot at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle arrive for a photocall at Kensington Palace Gardens on the day their engagement is announced. pic.twitter.com/YkcEvosY9L — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

The Guardian reports that Harry told the press he was “thrilled” and “over the moon” about the engagement, which took place this month in London. He added, “Of course, it was romantic.” Meanwhile, Meghan rubbed Harry’s arm affectionately and showed off her engagement ring, adding that she was “so very happy.”

Their long-anticipated engagement was finally made official on Monday morning in a statement from UK’s Kensington Palace. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessings of Ms. Markle’s parents,” the statement read.

Meghan’s parents added, “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents.”

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Furthermore, Meghan’s future in-laws, Prince William and Duchess Kate, released a statement saying, “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together,” while Prince Charles told reporters he was “thrilled” at the news.