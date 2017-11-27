Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jobs You’re Most Likely to Inherit From Your Mom or Dad

According to a new New York Times analysis, sons are 2.7 times as likely as the average population to have the same job as their father and twice as likely to have the same job as their mother.

Meanwhile, daughters are 1.8 times as likely to have the same job as their mom and 1.7 times as likely to have the same job as their dad. But which jobs are the likeliest to be passed down from generation to generation? Some highly ranked trades on this front include fisherman/fisherwoman, librarian, shoemaker, military officer, aircraft mechanic, dishwasher, travel agent, boilermaker, railroad conductor, baker, bartender, butcher, hairdresser, lawyer, and doctor.

