Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (Thanksgiving Edition)

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving! We spent Turkey Day with my husband’s family. Our new puppy George made the trip, too!

This is my favorite pic from the trip – Ryan & his brother with all the girls.

Another tradition of the Thanksgiving weekend was the visit to Santa. We went with some friends. Here are the kids (after they whispered all their gift ideas to Santa).

Had a great time with friends shopping on Small Business Saturday. We started by grabbing some caffeine and cookies at Clover and the Bee (the new restaurant opening soon from Olive and Oak – it looks awesome), and went to a bunch of fun St. Louis shops (Bonboni Home & Gift Co., Rudy’s Flower Truck,

Civil Alchemy, & The White Rabbit). More importantly, it was fun to spend the day with the girls.

I usually get my tree up the day after Thanksgiving, but I was a couple days late. It was up by Sunday night, and we’re going to decorate this week.

But my favorite purchase this weekend was…the INFLATABLE CHRISTMAS TREE!!! My husband is totally hating me for this right now, but my kids LOVE IT!