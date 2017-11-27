Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Jen’s Weekend in 5 Photos (Thanksgiving Edition)

(Photo credit: Becky Farmer)

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving! We spent Turkey Day with my husband’s family. Our new puppy George made the trip, too!

(Photo credit: Becky Farmer)

This is my favorite pic from the trip – Ryan & his brother with all the girls.

(Photo credit: Becky Farmer)

Another tradition of the Thanksgiving weekend was the visit to Santa. We went with some friends. Here are the kids (after they whispered all their gift ideas to Santa).

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

Had a great time with friends shopping on Small Business Saturday. We started by grabbing some caffeine and cookies at Clover and the Bee (the new restaurant opening soon from Olive and Oak – it looks awesome), and went to a bunch of fun St. Louis shops (Bonboni Home & Gift Co., Rudy’s Flower Truck,
Civil Alchemy, & The White Rabbit). More importantly, it was fun to spend the day with the girls.

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

I usually get my tree up the day after Thanksgiving, but I was a couple days late. It was up by Sunday night, and we’re going to decorate this week.

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

But my favorite purchase this weekend was…the INFLATABLE CHRISTMAS TREE!!! My husband is totally hating me for this right now, but my kids LOVE IT!

(Photo credit: Jen Myers)

