Grandma & Teen Reunite 1 Year After Accidental Thanksgiving Invite

Last year, 18-year-old Jamal Hinton from Arizona was accidentally included on a group text inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. The sender, a woman named Wanda, said she was his grandma, so he asked for a photo of the woman — which revealed that she was a complete stranger. The two decided to have dinner together anyway and their story, which Hinton tweeted about, blew up online.

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/QGrx83nHLl — Jamal Hinton (@kingjamal08) November 15, 2016

A year has passed and it turns out that Wanda and Hinton have been in touch all this time. “She contacts me a lot,” he tells BuzzFeed. “As a grandma would. She’s very sweet.”

Hence, Hinton joined Wanda and the rest of her family again for Thanksgiving. He now works as a butcher and was responsible for carving the turkey. After tweeting about their second Thanksgiving together, the pair’s story has again gone viral. “I actually wanna see this turned into a movie y’all,” one user wrote.

Hinton says he hopes to see Wanda again on Christmas.