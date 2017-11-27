7 Ways to Reset Your Body & Mind After a Holiday Weekend

The holidays are often synonymous with long weekends that are sure to leave you feeling mentally and physically drained. With that in mind, Elite Daily has compiled this list of seven ways to get back on track. Here they are:

1. Breathing meditation. Whichever version of breathing meditation you choose, you’ll definitely be surprised at how refreshed you feel afterward.

2. Get a massage. The benefits of massage include relief from anxiety, digestive disorders, pain, and insomnia.

3. Balance your dosha. Each dosha category (vata, pitta, and kapha) requires different foods, activity levels, and self-care rituals to remain balanced. If you want to learn what your dosha is, you can take a quiz.

4. Take a nap. A short nap of 20-30 minutes can help to improve mood, alertness and performance.

5. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. A long weekend of eating more food and drinking more alcohol than you normally do can leave you pretty dehydrated. Fueling up with water allows your body rehydrate and get rid of excess water.

6. Practice restorative yoga. This type of yoga involves only five or six poses, which are all supported by props to allow you to completely relax and rest.

7. Have a Netflix marathon. Draw the drapes, pick a show and settle in for a solo day of self care.