The Top Ten Pies We’re Looking Forward to Eating on Thanksgiving

I don’t eat a lot of pie outside of Thanksgiving. Well, I am a sucker for pecan pie so I will eat that when it’s available, but normally I stick to cake and any other dessert I can get my hands on.
A new survey asked people which pies they’re most looking forward to tomorrow. Here are the top 10 –
Pumpkin, 36%.
Pecan, 17%.
Apple, 14%.
Sweet potato, 10%.
Chocolate, 9%.
Lemon meringue, 4%.
Cherry, 3%.
Blueberry, 3%.
Strawberry, 2%.
Others, like rhubarb or peach, 2%.
Which pie are you looking forward to?