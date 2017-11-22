The Top Ten Pies We’re Looking Forward to Eating on Thanksgiving

I don’t eat a lot of pie outside of Thanksgiving. Well, I am a sucker for pecan pie so I will eat that when it’s available, but normally I stick to cake and any other dessert I can get my hands on.

A new survey asked people which pies they’re most looking forward to tomorrow. Here are the top 10 –

Pumpkin, 36%.

Pecan, 17%.

Apple, 14%.

Sweet potato, 10%.

Chocolate, 9%.

Lemon meringue, 4%.

Cherry, 3%.

Blueberry, 3%.

Strawberry, 2%.

Others, like rhubarb or peach, 2%.

Which pie are you looking forward to?