Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Top Ten Pies We’re Looking Forward to Eating on Thanksgiving

Jill Devine By Jill Devine
Filed Under: food, Happy Thanksgiving, Pecan Pie, Pie, pumpkin pie, Thanksgiving

I don’t eat a lot of pie outside of Thanksgiving.  Well, I am a sucker for pecan pie so I will eat that when it’s available, but normally I stick to cake and any other dessert I can get my hands on.

A new survey asked people which pies they’re most looking forward to tomorrow.  Here are the top 10 –

Pumpkin, 36%.

Pecan, 17%.

Apple, 14%.

Sweet potato, 10%.

Chocolate, 9%.

Lemon meringue, 4%.

Cherry, 3%.

Blueberry, 3%.

Strawberry, 2%.

Others, like rhubarb or peach, 2%.

Which pie are you looking forward to?

More from Jill Devine
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live