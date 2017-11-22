Six Benefits of Being Thankful

Remember the reason for Thanksgiving – it’s about being grateful (the food is also a good reason lol).

Here are six reasons to reflect and be thankful for what you have tomorrow and why you should try to do it every day, not just on Thanksgiving:

-It makes you more patient. A study last year gave people the option of getting a small amount of money immediately, or MORE money at a later date. The one’s who’d shown more gratitude in earlier tests were more likely to wait for the bigger payout.

-It’s good for relationships. A 2010 study found taking time to be grateful toward your partner makes you more connected, and boosts your overall satisfaction as a couple.

-You take better care of yourself. A study in 2013 showed that when you’re grateful, you’re also more likely to exercise, eat healthy, and go to the doctor on a regular basis.

-It can help you sleep. A 2009 study found a connection between gratitude and sleeping well. Possibly because it makes you more positive, which relaxes your nervous system. And you don’t lie in bed worrying so much.

-It gives you more willpower to make better decisions. It even works with food. For example, if you eat dinner tomorrow and then write a list of things you’re thankful for, you’ll be less likely to go back for seconds.

-It makes you happier. There’s something called the “Three Good Things” exercise, where you have to think of three good things that happened each day. Studies have shown it can help with depression, and boost your overall happiness.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!