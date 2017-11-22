Black Friday Secrets That Retail Workers Will Never Tell You

Are you hoping to squeeze some shopping in over Thanksgiving weekend? BuzzFeed has put together a list of Black Friday secrets that retailer worker will never tell you. Here are 10 highlights (check out the full list at the link):

1. Don’t wear red to Target if you want to have an uninterrupted shopping experience. The same thing goes for wearing blue to Best Buy. If you’re dressed even remotely like a staff member, people will constantly be coming up to you demanding your help and getting frustrated when you tell them you don’t work there.

2. Some “new” products aren’t always new. Some brands will put out old models of their product that did not sell when first released and call it “new” to set a higher starting price.

3. On Black Friday, stores will try hard to get you to sign up for their credit card. Don’t. The short-term savings might not be worth the effect opening a new line of credit will have on your credit score.

4. Don’t get fooled by mail-in rebates. Make sure you read the fine print on those deals. Otherwise it could cost you.

5. If you want to avoid the chaos of Black Friday, do your shopping between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Excluding the doorbuster sales, stores will have deals all day long. By shopping later in the day you can avoid the largest crowds.

6. Camping out all night doesn’t mean you’re going to get the best doorbuster deals. The big sales are used to attract people to the store, but there are often very few of the hottest items in stock.

7. The best deals may actually be on the worst products — $199.99 for a brand new 50″ HDTV sounds too good to be true because it is. A lot of these “incredible” deals feature the lowest tier products from various brands.

8. Don’t be tempted by time-sensitive deals. Stores want to create a false sense of urgency to drive traffic, but in actuality most of these “time-sensitive” deals will carry over into Cyber Monday.

9. Prices may be adjusted to make the deals seem better. Be wary of the Black Friday signs stating, “Was $100, Now $50!” Many stores will inflate the before price if it makes the deal seem better.

10. No one is checking in the back for you, sorry. This is the busiest day of the year for stores, and employees will be incredibly busy dealing with other things.

