8 Tasty Movies to Stream on Thanksgiving

Like Thanksgiving dinner, the movies you watch on Thanksgiving should be messy, heartfelt, satisfying, and, of course, feature mouth-watering food. Here are Eater’s picks for eight perfect flicks to stream on Turkey Day:

1. Soul Food (1997). This isn’t technically a Thanksgiving movie, but with its highly appealing shots of soul-food Sunday dinners–not to mention its honest depiction of African-American family dynamics–it may as well be.

2. Big Night (1996). Your Thanksgiving host only wishes he or she could throw a feast as opulent as the one thrown in this movie by two Italian brothers in 1950s New Jersey to save their restaurant.

3. Home for the Holidays (1995). Despite the fact that this Jodie Foster-directed dramedy ends with a chaotic Thanksgiving dinner, it’s hard not to feel warm and fuzzy watching it.

4. Eat Drink Man Woman (1994). There’s no turkey on the table, but Ang Lee’s masterpiece is perfect for Thanksgiving because it’s equal parts simmering family drama and amazing cooking.

5. What’s Cooking? (2000). Four ethnically diverse households prepare their Thanksgiving feasts, making this the perfect movie for modern times.

6. Julie and Julia (2009). With its good-looking food, all-star cast and dramatic payoffs, this movie works for both Thanksgiving and “Friendsgiving.”

7. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987). This flick captures the pure hell of trying to make it home in time to cut the family bird.

8. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009). Besides all the fantastic food, this stop-motion animation movie captures the cozy feeling of autumn transitioning into winter and even features a voice cameo from celebrity chef Mario Batali.

