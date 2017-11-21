Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Tyra Banks Returns to ANTM in Season 24 Promo

(Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

You wanna be on top again? Tyra Banks sure does, as the supermodel appears in the first promo for the 24th season of America’s Next Top Model. “Missed her? Tyra Banks is back,” the official ANTM Twitter account tweeted Monday night along with the 15-second-clip, which shows the 43-year-old Banks sporting blonde locks and a tuxedo while asking the camera, “Did you miss me?”

UPI notes that Banks decided to return to the modeling competition series she created after sitting out its 23rd season, which was its first season on VH1 and was hosted by Rita Ora. ANTM’s 24th season will premiere sometime in 2018.

