Rescue Me: Rumba and Rossy’s Success Stories

We’ve had a very successful year with #RescueMe, but there is always more work to be done in the new year! Check out Rumba and Rossy’s success stories and how you can help Gateway Pet Guardians in 2017!

Gateway Pet Guardians is a nonprofit St. Louis animal shelter bringing hope to stray pets in East St. Louis while educating the community in order to eliminate homelessness for stray dogs and cats – your support saves lives.

Gateway Pet Guardians are always looking for people to adopt pets, volunteer , foster, and help with donations.

Also don’t forget about GPG’s Trivial Pawsuit coming up!

Test your knowledge on ALL holiday music, movies, TV and more! $200 per table (max. of 8 people per table) includes beer and soda, and a fun night featuring cash prizes, silent auction, “sleigh of booze” raffle, ugly sweater contest, table decorating contest and more!

Doors open @ 6pm, trivia begins @ 7pm. Tables may bring in outside food – no outside beverages. Wine & liquor available for purchase.

Space is limited so RSVP today to: blake@gatewaypets.com

Get involved with a great organization and to get more information click here!