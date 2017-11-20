Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Carpenter’s Share Photos Of Their New Baby Boy

Filed Under: baby photos, baseball, Matt Carpenter, player, son, St. Louis Cardinals
@mattcarpenter13

As the St. Louis Cardinals search for a new outfielder and more pitching, Matt Carpenter’s roster just made a new addition – a new born son Kannon Lee Carpenter.

Carpenter and his wife Mackenzie welcomed their first son into the world about a week and a half ago, and have shared a few photos on social media:

Kannon Lee Carpenter… welcome to the world sweet boy..

A post shared by Matt Carpenter (@mattcarpenter13) on

Baby boy!

A post shared by Matt Carpenter (@mattcarpenter13) on

Kannon is their second child, after 1-year-old Kinley, who already seems to be getting along with her baby brother:

These 2 run the show.. #bubba #kinley #sis

A post shared by Matt Carpenter (@mattcarpenter13) on

Bonus baseball baby:

Former Cardinals infielder, and St. Louis native David Freese had his wife Mairin had their first child recently. His name is Kai, and he met his “older brother” Bobdog for the first time.

Freese put video on Instagram of their dog meeting Kai:

Bobdog, such a gentleman meeting his little bro for the first time… but Mom are we still best friends???

A post shared by David Freese (@davidfreese) on

