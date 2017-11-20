Pink Performed on the Side of a Building at the “AMAs”

The “American Music Awards” went down last night, and there’s really nothing worth talking about except PINK’s performance. She took her wire work to an INSANE level by performing on the side of a building!!!

She and her dancers, or stunt people, or whatever you call them, were suspended about halfway up the JW Marriott, dancing on the side of the building as if it was the floor. If any other artist out there has an idea of how to top this, I’d love to see it.

There was a reaction shot of Pink during Christina’s performance, and it looked like she was cringing. But the camera just caught her at a weird moment. She later Tweeted that Christina KILLED IT, and she was actually moved to tears.