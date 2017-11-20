Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Pink Performed on the Side of a Building at the “AMAs”

The “American Music Awards” went down last night, and there’s really nothing worth talking about except PINK’s performance.  She took her wire work to an INSANE level by performing on the side of a building!!!

She and her dancers, or stunt people, or whatever you call them, were suspended about halfway up the JW Marriott, dancing on the side of the building as if it was the floor.  If any other artist out there has an idea of how to top this, I’d love to see it.

There was a reaction shot of Pink during Christina’s performance, and it looked like she was cringing.  But the camera just caught her at a weird moment.  She later Tweeted that Christina KILLED IT, and she was actually moved to tears.

As for performances that were maybe NOT so moving, SELENA GOMEZ is being criticized for ALLEGEDLY lip-syncing.

 

As for the awards themselves, BRUNO MARS picked up SEVEN, including Artist of the Year, and Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist.  LADY GAGA won Female Pop/Rock Artist, and IMAGINE DRAGONS won the group award.

 

NIALL HORAN won New Artist of the Year, and KEITH URBAN and CARRIE UNDERWOOD took Favorite Male and Female Country Artist, respectively.

 

Check out all the winners you care about here.

