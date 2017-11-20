Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Our Favorite Thing About the Holidays at Work Is…

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Pretty much every company does SOMETHING festive this time of year.  And a new survey asked people to name their favorite things that happen at work for the holidays.

The number one answer?  Not having to be at work.  Which is pretty much the perfect answer.

Here are all of the results on people’s favorite stuff about the holidays at work . . .

1.  Time off, 70%.

 

2.  Coworkers getting into the holiday spirit, 54%.

 

3.  Everyone’s happier, 41%.

 

4.  Holiday bonus, 34%.

 

5.  The company holiday party, 33%.

 

6.  Employee potlucks, 22%.

 

7.  Gift exchanges, 9%.

