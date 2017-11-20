Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Meghan Trainor Named Final Judge on New Show The Four

Filed Under: Meghan Trainor, The Four

TMZ reports that Meghan Trainor has just been chosen as the final celebrity judge on FOX’s upcoming singing competition series The Four. The “All About That Bass” singer joins DJ Khaled, Diddy and music honcho Charlie Walk on the show’s panel of industry celebs, reportedly beating out Fergie and BeBe Rexha for the final spot.

The hip-hop-heavy show will feature “four contestants who will face challengers throughout the course of the season who try and knock them off their spots,” according to the outlet. Trainor will reportedly help launch the winner’s career by joining him or her on tour. The Four debuts in January.

THE 4️⃣ @diddy #TheFour

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on

Click here to read more!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram
Y98 Pet Page

Listen Live