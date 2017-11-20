Meghan Trainor Named Final Judge on New Show The Four

TMZ reports that Meghan Trainor has just been chosen as the final celebrity judge on FOX’s upcoming singing competition series The Four. The “All About That Bass” singer joins DJ Khaled, Diddy and music honcho Charlie Walk on the show’s panel of industry celebs, reportedly beating out Fergie and BeBe Rexha for the final spot.

The hip-hop-heavy show will feature “four contestants who will face challengers throughout the course of the season who try and knock them off their spots,” according to the outlet. Trainor will reportedly help launch the winner’s career by joining him or her on tour. The Four debuts in January.

THE 4️⃣ @diddy #TheFour A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

