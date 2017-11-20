Chance the Rapper Longs for Obama With ’90s-Inspired Slow Jam

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live featured host Chance the Rapper, Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd performing a ’90s-inspired R&B ballad about former President Barack Obama. The trio lamented Obama’s departure from the White House as a montage showed photos of him enjoying retirement. “I see you hang-gliding, living your life / Dropping your daughter off at college with your wife,” they crooned. “And ya’ll look so damn happy and you deserve it, yeah / But I’m a selfish man…Come back, Barack.” The episode also featured a hilarious sketch in which a sports reporter who covers basketball (played by Chance) had to cover for a hockey reporter and bluff his way through the segment. Meanwhile, musical guest Eminem delivering a nine-minute medley of his new single “Walk on Water” and his older hits “Stan” and “Love the Way You Lie.”