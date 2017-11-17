Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Pringles Has Made an Entire Thanksgiving Dinner in Chip Form

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Think it’s lazy to get carry-out for Thanksgiving instead of cooking dinner?  That’s not lazy.  THIS is lazy.  Pringles just created a Thanksgiving dinner in CHIP FORM.

It’s a box with eight different flavored stacks of Pringles:  Turkey . . . creamed corn . . . stuffing . . . mashed potatoes . . . cranberry sauce . . . green bean casserole . . . mac and cheese . . . and pumpkin pie.

Unfortunately, they’re just testing it out this year so you probably won’t be able to get your hands on it.  But assuming the tests go well, these could be everywhere next year.

Photo by: Prep

 

