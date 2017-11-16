This Hallmark Movie Drinking Game Will Make Your Holidays Lit

We don’t know about you, but Hallmark holiday movies are the best. They always star one of your childhood favorite actors (Candance Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, etc.), they always involve snow, and they usually involve falling in love around Christmas. Whether you love (or lovingly hate) Hallmark holiday movies, you need to watch your next one while playing this Hallmark movie drinking game.

A random Hallmark movie enthusiast posted this drinking game idea on Facebook. The key is that you play and drink while watching any iconic Hallmark Christmas movie. Some of the drinking moments include taking a drink if a character’s name is related to Christmas (Holly, Nick, Chris, etc.), if a “big city person [is] transplanted in a small town,” and if there is a snowball fight or ice skating. You have to finish your drink if there is a) snow on Christmas day or b) a cynical character who is filled with the Christmas spirit. Oh, and you must take a shot if the movie stars either Candance Cameron Bure or Lacey Chabert. See, we told you your childhood faves are always in Hallmark holiday movies!

Here is the full game card to reference while watching. May we suggest playing this game with a holiday-themed drink like Baileys and coffee or spiked apple cider.

“We invented a drinking game that works with any of them! My hubby actually watches with me now,” Brittany Graves, the genius behind the drinking game, wrote on Facebook.

Graves says she likes to play the game while drinking apple cider mimosas. *Hits play on A Christmas Detour and pours champagne into a glass of apple juice.*