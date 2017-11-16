The Humane Society of Missouri Holds 3rd Annual “Deck the Howls” Event

Not too long ago, I introduced you to the Shelter Buddies Reading Program at the Humane Society of Missouri. If you missed it, click HERE to see the video.

The Humane Society of Missouri is taking that program and applying it to the holidays. Here are all the details:

While children across the nation eagerly await the joy and magic of the holiday season, adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Missouri eagerly await a new place to call home. In the meantime, kids are invited to share the holiday spirit with their furry friends at the shelter by celebrating the third annual “Deck the Howls” event!

Who/What:

Kids will join in the fun and festivities with adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Missouri while wearing their favorite pajamas. Activities will include:

-Reading favorite howliday tails to adoptable pets

-Making cozy blankets to keep adoptable friends comfortable all winter long

-Socializing shelter kittens

-Decorating canine cookies

-Enjoying cookies and cocoa while spending quality time with sweet animals

When:

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where:

Humane Society of Missouri headquarters

1201 Macklind Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110

More Info:

The Shelter Buddies Reading Program and “Deck the Howls” event originated with the Humane Society of Missouri. Since its inception, more than 1,800 young readers have trained to become part of the program. In addition, 170 organizations across the nation – and the world – have requested information from the Humane Society of Missouri so they can implement similar programs.

Children interested in participating must register online in advance of the Friday, Dec. 1 event. More information on registration and cost is available on the Humane Society of Missouri website. Spots fill up fast, and participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible!

Interested in giving back this holiday season? The adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Missouri can always use a helping paw, and are in need of toys, treats, bedding, leashes and more. For more information, click HERE.