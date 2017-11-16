Here Are the BEST and WORST times to drive over Thanksgiving.

Google analyzed traffic patterns from Thanksgiving last year to figure out the best and worst times to drive over the holiday. Here’s what they found…

1. Wednesday afternoon is, by far, the worst time to be in your car. You’ll be fighting people leaving work early to get started on the weekend AND people traveling out of town.

2. The best times to drive on Thanksgiving itself are early in the morning, like between 6:00 A.M. and 8:00 A.M. and after 8:00 P.M.

3. And Saturday afternoon is a bad time to start the drive home. Traffic won’t be quite as bad as it was on Wednesday, but it will still be rough.

