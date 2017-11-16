Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Men Arrested In Kazakhstan For Wearing “Borat” Mankini

Filed Under: Arrested, Borat, Kazakhstan, mankini, men, Morning Show, photo, wearing
(Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Six guys were arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing the “Borat” mankini!

“Borat” is considered a comedy classic, and six men from the Czech Republic got arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing Borat’s classic lime green MANKINI!

borat Photo: Men Arrested In Kazakhstan For Wearing Borat Mankini

The guys thought it would be funny to go to Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana and get their pictures taken in front of a sign that says “I Love Astana”.

But since they were in public wearing articles of clothing that were basically indecent, the authorities didn’t agree.

The men were arrested for, quote, “minor hooliganism”, and fined a $68 each.

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live