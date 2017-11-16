Photo: Men Arrested In Kazakhstan For Wearing “Borat” Mankini

Six guys were arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing the “Borat” mankini!

“Borat” is considered a comedy classic, and six men from the Czech Republic got arrested in Kazakhstan for wearing Borat’s classic lime green MANKINI!

The guys thought it would be funny to go to Kazakhstan’s capital city of Astana and get their pictures taken in front of a sign that says “I Love Astana”.

But since they were in public wearing articles of clothing that were basically indecent, the authorities didn’t agree.

The men were arrested for, quote, “minor hooliganism”, and fined a $68 each.

