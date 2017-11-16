Foreign Brands Americans Mispronounce

Here are a few brand names we actually mispronounce in America.

Someone posted a list of a bunch of company names that Americans don’t pronounce right. We’d already seen a lot of them before, but here are five you might not know about…

1. IKEA. We say “EYE-kee-uh,” but in Sweden where it’s based, they say “EE-kee-uh.” No one will know what you’re talking about if you say it like that here though.

2. Nutella. A lot of people say “NUH-tell-uh,” so the beginning sounds like the word “nut.” But the right way to say it is “NEW-tell-uh.”

3. The car brand Hyundai. A lot of people say “hun-DIE,” or make it three syllables . . . “HY-un-day.” But it’s really just, “hun-day.” Also, a lot of people say “porsh,” but it’s really two syllables . . . “POR-shuh.”

4. The German beer Hoegaarden. Germans say it, “WHO-garden,” not “HOE-garden.”

5. Samsung. In South Korea where it’s based, they say “sam-SONG.”

