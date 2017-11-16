Bride’s “First Look” Was in Her Sweatpants

The “first look” on a wedding day can be a very special moment between the bride and groom. Putting aside nerves and stress this bride decided to pull a prank on her future hubby and it was purrrfect.

The bride-to-be surprised her fiancé in full wedding-day makeup while wearing a cat tee shirt from Walmart, a ten-year old pair of Victoria’s Secret PINK sweatpants, and a pair of sensible white slip on shoes.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the outfit is one of Erin’s favorite pajama getups.

Her fiancé Ean’s reaction was priceless. Click the arrow to the right to see all the photos below:

Here is what the bride looked like with her other favorite outfit on: