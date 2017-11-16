Bride’s “First Look” Was in Her Sweatpants

The “first look” on a wedding day can be a very special moment between the bride and groom. Putting aside nerves and stress this bride decided to pull a prank on her future hubby and it was purrrfect.
The bride-to-be surprised her fiancé in full wedding-day makeup while wearing a cat tee shirt from Walmart, a ten-year old pair of Victoria’s Secret PINK sweatpants, and a pair of sensible white slip on shoes.
According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the outfit is one of Erin’s favorite pajama getups.
Her fiancé Ean’s reaction was priceless. Click the arrow to the right to see all the photos below:
This is the story of the BEST first look I've ever witnessed. A few weeks ago, Erin reached out to me to adjust the timeline because she wanted to do a "fake" first look. I had no clue what she meant by that, but soon described to me this GORGEOUS cat shirt 😹 and 10 year old sweat pants and I knew this had to be done! Ean thought he was going to see his bride in her stunning gown (which I will absolutely be posting about later), only to turn around and see this glorious outfit. It was amazing. SO AMAZING. And so hilarious, so I had to share this story and these hysterical photos with you all. Enjoy! And congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs. Goldberg! 😸😻😼
Here is what the bride looked like with her other favorite outfit on: