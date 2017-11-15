Which Relative Is Most Likely To Get Drunk At Thanksgiving

Which one of your relatives is most likely to get DRUNK at Thanksgiving?

A new survey asked more than 1,000 people which of their relatives is most likely to get hammered at Thanksgiving dinner, and here are the results. They add up to more than 100% because in a lot of families, there’s more than one good answer…

1. Your uncle, 26%.

2. One of your cousins, 24%.

3. Your brother, 21%.

4. Your dad, 19%.

5. You, 19%.

6. Your aunt, 12%.

7. Your sister, 12%.

8. Your mom, 10%.

9. Your grandfather, 3%.

10. Your grandmother, 2%.

