Netflix says 13 million users watch in PUBLIC RESTROOMS??!!

According to a survey of 37,000 subscribers of Netflix in 22 countries, 67% of viewers download and watch their shows on the move.

Downloading, unlike streaming, allows you to watch something later without an Internet or WiFi connection. But people aren’t only watching during their down-time. For example, 37% have admitted to watching at work.

There were some other fascinating revelations: 22% said they’d cried while watching Netflix in public and 12% admitted to Netflixing in PUBLIC BATHROOMS.

There are roughly 109 million Netflix subscribers worldwide, so if 12% of people have done this, that means 13 million people have, which is astonishing.

