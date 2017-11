Watch a woman fight off a laptop thief and WIN!

This video could be an advertisement for those laptop locks. A woman is sitting at a bar in a restaurant and working on her laptop when a thief runs in the door and grabs her computer. But she latches onto the power cord and won’t let go.

The cord is attached to a laptop lock, so she and the thief are in a tug of war until he gives up. Then some other customers help chase him away.