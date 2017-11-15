The Most Dangerous Toys For 2017

Here’s this year’s MOST DANGEROUS TOYS.

World Against Toys Causing Harm, or WATCH has put out it’s annual list of the WORST toys. Here’s their top 10 of the MOST dangerous ones…

1. Itty bittys baby plush stacking toy by Hallmark.

2. Pull Along Pony by Tolo Toys Limited.

3. Wonder Woman Battle-Action Sword by Mattel.

4. Hand Fidgetz Spinners by Kipp Brothers.

5. Spider-Man Spider-Drone Official Movie Edition by Marvel and Skyrocket Toys

6. Nerf Zombie Strike Dreadbolt Crossbow by Hasbro and Nerf.com.

7. Slackers Slackline Classic Kit by Brand 44.

8. The Oval Xylophone by Plan Toys Inc. and Plan Creations

9. Jetts Heel Wheels by Razor USA

10. Brianna Babydoll by Melissa & Doug.

