Target’s 12 Days of Socks Is The Perfect Christmas Countdown

Filed Under: 12 Days of Christmas, advent calendar, Socks

With the holidays fast approaching an advent calendar is a fun way to celebrate the holidays and get the kiddos involved too!

Target has created the perfect advent calendar for any age. Start your Christmas countdown with Target’s 12 Days of Socks Set!

That’s right, 12 days of new socks to keep your toes cozy this Christmas. The best part is the price, this product starts at just $15.00.

screen shot 2017 11 15 at 4 57 35 pm Targets 12 Days of Socks Is The Perfect Christmas Countdown screen shot 2017 11 15 at 4 57 45 pm Targets 12 Days of Socks Is The Perfect Christmas Countdown

They even have different sock themes such as, Disney Princess’, Star Wars and DC Comics!

Click here to check them out!

Need a more adult advent calendar? Check out Aldi’s WINE Advent Calendar!!!

 

