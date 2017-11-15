Target’s 12 Days of Socks Is The Perfect Christmas Countdown

With the holidays fast approaching an advent calendar is a fun way to celebrate the holidays and get the kiddos involved too!

Target has created the perfect advent calendar for any age. Start your Christmas countdown with Target’s 12 Days of Socks Set!

That’s right, 12 days of new socks to keep your toes cozy this Christmas. The best part is the price, this product starts at just $15.00.

They even have different sock themes such as, Disney Princess’, Star Wars and DC Comics!

Click here to check them out!

Need a more adult advent calendar? Check out Aldi’s WINE Advent Calendar!!!