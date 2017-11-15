Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Photo: Pop-Tart Grilled Cheese Sandwich

(Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Is Iowa’s new SIGNATURE FOOD a grilled cheese sandwich that Uses Pop-Tarts as the bread?

Iowa isn’t necessarily known for any signature food. A sophomore at Iowa State University named Chris Jorgensen just tried to change that.

He made himself a grilled cheese sandwich last week, but instead of bread, he put the slice of American cheese between two POP-TARTS. And he tweeted, quote, “You ain’t from Iowa if you never had one of these.”

Photo: Pop Tart Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Now lots of other people from Iowa have chimed in and said they’ve never heard of this sandwich before. But Chris’s tweet is going viral, so maybe one day, we’ll look back at this moment as when Iowa’s signature dish was created.

