Photo: Family Quiz Worksheet Fail

Did a teacher really give out a family worksheet about things like mistresses and trophy wives?

A teacher at a Virginia middle school gave a “Family Quiz” worksheet to her students for homework, and parents were NOT happy. The worksheet had several “normal” family questions about grandparents and cousins and then it took a weird turn…

“Question: What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?

Answer: An affair

Question: What do you call a married man’s girlfriend?

Answer: Mistress

Question: What do you call the much younger boyfriend of an older woman?

Answer: Boy Toy

Question: What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?

Answer: Trophy wife”

Apparently, the teacher didn’t read the entire worksheet before she sent it home for homework.

