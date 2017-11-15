“People” Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive For 2017

Blake Shelton IS “People” Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive this year.

The rumors were true: BLAKE SHELTON is “People” magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. And like all the rest, he’s pretending to be humble about it.

He says that when they told him he got it, his first thought was, quote, “Y’all must be running out of people. Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.”

Blake’s “Voice” co-star ADAM LEVINE wore the crown in 2013, which makes the victory that much sweeter. He says, quote, “I can’t wait to shove this up Adam’s ass. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”

Some other guys who made this year’s issue include Zac Efron, Kumail Nanjiani, 50 Cent, Ryan Gosling, and the men from “This Is Us”.

