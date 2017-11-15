Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

“People” Magazine’s Sexiest Body Parts

Filed Under: magazine, Morning Show, People, Sexiest Body Parts
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“People” magazine singled several male celebrities out for having the Sexiest Body Parts.

In addition to naming Blake Shelton its Sexiest Man Alive, “People” magazine also honored some men for having the Sexiest Body Parts. Here’s what they came up with…

Sexiest Eyes: Bradley Cooper

Sexiest Arms: Jason Momoa

Sexiest Chest: Daniel Dae Kim

Sexiest Smile: Barack Obama

Sexiest Butt: Kit Harington

Sexiest Hair: Andy Cohen

Sexiest Abs: Harry Shum Jr. from “Glee” and “Shadowhunters”

Click Here to see more.

More from The Y98 Morning Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Y98

In Case You Missed It
Y98 Instagram

Listen Live