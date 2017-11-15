“People” Magazine’s Sexiest Body Parts

“People” magazine singled several male celebrities out for having the Sexiest Body Parts.

Sexiest Eyes: Bradley Cooper

Sexiest Arms: Jason Momoa

Sexiest Chest: Daniel Dae Kim

Sexiest Smile: Barack Obama

Sexiest Butt: Kit Harington

Sexiest Hair: Andy Cohen

Sexiest Abs: Harry Shum Jr. from “Glee” and “Shadowhunters”

