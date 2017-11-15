Bestselling Kindle Books Of All Time

The Amazon Kindle e-reader turns 10 years old this month! To celebrate, the folks at Amazon released their rankings of the 10 bestselling fiction and nonfiction books ever sold for the Kindle.

Top 10 Kindle bestselling fiction books:

1 – Fifty Shades of Grey by EL James

2 – The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

3 – Catching Fire by Suzanne Collins

4 – Mockingjay by Suzanne Collins

5 – Fifty Shades Darker by EL James

6 – Fifty Shades Freed by EL James

7 – Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

8 – The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

9 – The Help by Katherine Stockett

10 – The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

Top 10 Kindle bestselling nonfiction books:

1 – Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand

2 – Heaven Is for Real by Todd Burpo, Sonja Burpo and Lynn Vincent

3 – Wild by Cheryl Strayed

4 – The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown

5 – Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson

6 – The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman

7 – Bossypants by Tina Fey

8 – American Sniper by Chris Kyle, Scott McEwen and Jim DeFelice

9 – The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey

10 – The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

Click HERE for more!