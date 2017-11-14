The Cost Of Starbucks Lattes Around The World

What does a Starbucks latte COST around the world?

Foodbeast.com found the cost of a latte at Starbucks in a bunch of countries around the world. For reference, one costs an average of $3.45 here in the United States.

And that’s CHEAP compared to Switzerland, where they’re $5.76. That’s the highest price in the world. China has the second-highest price, at $4.22.

The cheapest places to get one are Egypt, where they’re $1.53, a little less than half of what it costs here, and South Africa, where they’re $1.79.

