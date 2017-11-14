Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

The Best And Worst Cities In America For Singles

St. Louis is a better city for singles than you might think.

WalletHub.com just ranked the 182 biggest cities in the country from the best places to be single to the worst.

The rankings are based on 32 different factors, including the percentage of single people . . . the gender balance . . . cost of restaurants and bars . . . the number of attractions . . . and how many active Tinder users there are.

The 10 best cities for single people are:

San Francisco . . . Atlanta . . . Los Angeles . . . Denver . . . San Diego . . . Seattle . . . Chicago . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Minneapolis . . . and Portland, Maine.

St. Louis came in at number 35.

And the 10 worst are:

South Burlington, Vermont . . . Brownsville, Texas . . . Pembroke Pines, Florida . . . Hialeah, Florida . . . Warwick, Rhode Island . . . Yonkers, New York . . . Pearl City, Hawaii . . . Lewiston, Maine . . . Laredo, Texas . . . and Charleston, West Virginia.

Listen Live