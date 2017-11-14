Spice Girls Are All On-Board for 2018 Reunion

Get ready to spice up your life in the New Year! The news of a possible 20th anniversary reunion is finally here!

The Sun reports that ALL FIVE — yes, even Victoria Beckham — will reunite for a TV special and compilation album in 2018.

Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell have been pretty vocal about wanting a reunion but both Victoria and Mel C were holding out on re-joining the group.

Now, sources can officially confirm that all five ladies are on-board and have been in “secret talks” for months.

“The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer, and finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion. As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls. And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion. The fact she is on board now is down to how much closer the five of them have become recently,” an insider revealed.

