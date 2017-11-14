Y98 LISTENERS: Our contest line has changed! Missouri – (314) 531-9898 | Illinois – (618) 397-9898

Songs Psychopaths Listen To

(YouTube.com)

A study has found that PSYCHOPATHS listen to…

A while back, there was talk about a study that showed that psychopaths don’t really dig classical music, like Hannibal Lecter and other movie villains. They actually prefer RAP and POP music.

New York University tested 200 people for psychopathic traits, and also had them listen to 260 songs . . . and now we have more details on the songs they liked.

All the results haven’t been published yet, but as it turns out, psychopaths enjoy JUSTIN BIEBER. In particular, his song “What Do You Mean” was popular with subjects who scored high on the psychopathy scale.

Meanwhile, on the low end were “Money for Nothing” by Dire Straits and the country song “Wayward Wind”, which was originally recorded by Gogi Grant in 1956, but has been covered by dozens of artists.

Psychopaths also like “Lose Yourself” by Eminem and “No Diggity” by Blackstreet, while non-psychos groove to “My Sharona” by The Knack.

